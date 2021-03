First Responders are currently looking into a vehicle crash that damaged power poles. , Courtesy Columbia Police

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – First Responders are currently looking into a vehicle crash that damaged power poles.

Columbia police say it happened on Lion Parkway at James Campbell Blvd. Both are currently shut down as crews replace damaged power poles.

The damage is expected to take about three hours to fix.

Use other routes if possible.