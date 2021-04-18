Crews try to recover body near the Pedestrian Bridge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Fire Officials told News 2 crews are currently trying to recover a body near the Pedestrian Bridge.

According to a tweet, crews were training near the bridge when they spotted what looked like a person floating down the river.

Crews are currently making efforts to recover that person near 100 1st Avenue South.

Nashville’s Emergency Operations Center took over the scene to complete the recovery process.

No other information was immediately released.