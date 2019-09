NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews searched the Cumberland River early Friday morning after someone was seen either falling or jumping from the pedestrian bridge in downtown Nashville.

Authorities were called to the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge around 2 a.m.

Two people told Metro police they saw a man fall from the bridge.

The Nashville Fire Department brought out boats to search the water but were not able to find anyone.

No additional information was immediately released.