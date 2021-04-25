Crews respond to semi-trailer fire near warehouse on Dickerson Pike in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Fire Department (NFD) crews responded to a call of a structure fire on Sunday morning.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Dickerson Pike.

When crews arrived they saw smoke coming from the back of the building. NFD officials told News 2 there was a semi-trailer parked near the back of a warehouse building nearby.

The semi was the source of the flames but those spread to the back of the building. Crews were able to contain the fire. There were no injuries and the cause has yet to be determined.