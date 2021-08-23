Crews respond to reported explosion in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews were called to the scene of a reported explosion at a construction site in Hermitage Sunday night.

The Nashville Fire Department responded to reports of an explosion in the 5700 block of Old Hickory Boulevard around 11:20 p.m.

Metro police said a dump truck and mobile camper both caught fire as two propane tanks were venting nearby.

Crews put out the fire and now fire investigators are looking into the possibility that the fire was set on purpose. A nearby car was also found vandalized.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.