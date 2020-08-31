Crews respond to large fire at vacant North Nashville motel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews were called to a large fire at vacant motel in North Nashville Monday moring.

The fire began around 6:15 a.m. at the empty Ravin motel on Brick Church Pike off Interstate 65.

Nashville Fire Department spokesperson Kendra Loney said medic crews were at the nearby Days Inn when a woman ran up to them and said she was sleeping inside the motel and someone woke her up by pouring gas around her.

She was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Two aerial trucks were called to the scene to help fight the blaze. No firefighters were injured.

Smoke from the fire was visible for miles heading into Nashville from I-65.

No additional information was immediately released.

