Crews respond to large fire at Nashville auto salvage lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Smoke could be seen around Nashville Monday afternoon as fire crews battled a blaze at an auto salvage yard.
Firefighters responded to the scene on Trinity Lane around 4 p.m.
Officials say multiple crews are on the scene battling the fire.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
A portion of Trinity Lane has been blocked off. You’re asked to find another route if you need to drive through the area.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.