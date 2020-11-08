Crews respond to house fire in new subdivision in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – First responders are on the scene of a home structure fire in Mt. Juliet, according to police.

Mt. Juliet police said the home is in the 1000 block of Carlisle Place. This is in the new Harrington Subdivision off Central Pike, and this home is under construction.

At least four police vehicles and two fire engines responded. Smoke could be seen coming from the back of the home.

Mt. Juliet Fire Chief told News 2 investigators are on the scene and no injuries are reported. No other information was immediately released.

