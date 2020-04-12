1  of  17
Crews respond to Murfreesboro house fire, cause under investigation

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department was called to an early morning house fire on Sunday.

Officials said it happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Kingwood Drive.

When crews arrived, they said a large outbuilding behind the house was fully engulfed in flames. The house was also beginning to burn. Crews pulled two hose lines, one for the house and one for the outbuilding fire.

The family was not displaced from their home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

