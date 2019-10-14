Crews respond to HAZMAT situation in Berry Hill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews are responding to a HAZMAT situation in the Berry Hill area of Nashville early Monday morning.

Firefighters, officers and chemical specialists were called to the 400 block of Craighead Street near Bransford Avenue around 2 a.m. The emergency response is centered around a Coca-Cola manufacturing plant.

It is not immediately known what is causing the hazardous materials response, which is when substances in quantities or forms may pose a reasonable risk to health, property, or the environment.

Evacuations are underway in the immediate area and this portion of Craighead Street is currently closed to traffic.

