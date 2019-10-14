Breaking News
Crews respond to HAZMAT situation in Berry Hill

Crews respond to HAZMAT situation in Berry Hill

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Craighead Street HAZMAT

(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews are responding to a HAZMAT situation in the Berry Hill area of Nashville early Monday morning.

Firefighters, officers and chemical specialists were called to the 400 block of Craighead Street near Bransford Avenue around 2 a.m. The emergency response is centered around a Coca-Cola manufacturing plant.

It is not immediately known what is causing the hazardous materials response, which is when substances in quantities or forms may pose a reasonable risk to health, property, or the environment.

Evacuations are underway in the immediate area and this portion of Craighead Street is currently closed to traffic.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar