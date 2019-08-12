Crews respond to fire on balcony of Church Street high-rise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews were called to a fire at a high rise apartment building in Midtown Nashville early Monday morning.

The fire began on a balcony around 3:30 a.m. at 1818 Church Street.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen billowing out of the 3rd floor corner unit when firefighters arrived on the scene.

Crews quickly located the source of the fire as a piece of outdoor furniture on the balcony and firefighters tossed it over the railing.

No one was hurt and the occupants inside the unit where the fire started were able to make it out safely.

Firefighters did find a cat wandering inside the complex and returned it to the owner.

Resident on the 2nd and 3rd floor do have some water damage, but it’s unclear how many units are affected.

The American Red Cross is on the scene offering aid.

Residents have been evacuated from the building and surrounding streets have been closed to traffic.

