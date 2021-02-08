Crews respond to duplex fire in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rutherford County Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire at a duplex Monday afternoon, according to a release from RCFR.

It happened on Cedar Street around 1:30 p.m.

Crews say when they arrived they saw fire and smoke coming from the roof on one side of the duplex.

The fire was contained quickly and little damage occurred in the unit. No injuries are being reported at this time.

Officials say the cause of the fire is electrical in nature.

“Smoke alarms activated inside of the residence,” said RCFR Captain John Ingle. “This is another example of the importance of working smoke alarms in the home,” he reminds citizens. “They can cut your risk of home fire death in half.”