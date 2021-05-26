Crews rescue driver trapped in dump truck in Cheatham County ravine

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rescue crews were able to save the driver of a dump truck who was trapped after rolling into a ravine.

According to the Ashland City Fire Department, crews responded to a vehicle crash Wednesday morning involving a dump truck. The truck had rolled over and went down a ravine.

When crews arrived, they found several cars involved in the crash. The driver of the dump truck was still trapped. Crews were able to use a rope system to remove the driver of the dump truck safely.

Ashland City Police, Cheatham EMS and Cheatham EMA all responded to the scene.

No other information was immediately released.