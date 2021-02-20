Crews rescue cow trapped in icy pond in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Williamson County Rescue Squad helped save a cow trapped in an icy pond Saturday.

Crews tell News 2 they were sent to the scene around 9:30 a.m. after a passerby on I-840 past the Carters Creek exit in Thompson’s station, spotted the cow and called 911.

Assistant Chief Bill Almon coordinated the rescue with units on the scene.

Crews were able to utilize a small fishing boat to get closer to the cow. Assistant Chief Bob Galoppi donned wet gear to protect him from the elements while rescuing the cow. Crews used tools from the fire truck to push and pull the boat so extra weight was not added to the ice.

No injuries are being reported and the cow was pulled to safety and covered with blankets by Williamson County EMS.