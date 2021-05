WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews were able to rescue a calf that fell into a sinkhole in Wilson County.

According to a post from the Wilson County Disaster Animal Response Team, they were called to a property in Lebanon on Sunday to rescue a calf that had fallen down a narrow 20-25′ sinkhole.

The calf was safely pulled from the hole without injury and was then reunited with its mother.

No other information was immediately released.