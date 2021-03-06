Crews on scene of multi-vehicle crash on I-40 E

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-40 Eastbound.

The crash was reported around 1:38 a.m. Saturday.

TDOT is reporting that all eastbound lanes are currently blocked. and the left shoulder is blocked as well.

Metro dispatch told News 2 the fatal team was on the way to the crash site.

At this time there is no estimation on when the scene will be clear. News 2 has a crew on scene and will provide updates as they become available.