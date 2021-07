FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews are on the scene of a crash with injuries in Franklin, according to a tweet from Franklin Police.

Injury crash, Murfreesboro Rd near Carothers. Consider alternate, expect delays. pic.twitter.com/KiwSYs4pse — Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) July 20, 2021

Police said the crash is happening on Murfreesboro Road near Carothers. They advise drivers to consider alternate routes and expect delays.

No other information was immediately released.