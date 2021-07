CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews are still investigating the cause of a house fire in Clarksville Sunday night.

Fire officials told News 2 it happened around 10 p.m. in the 300 block of Sequoia Lane.

As crews arrived on scene, they saw flames coming from the roof.

House fire on Sequoia Ln, Courtesy Clarksville Fire Dept.

House fire on Sequoia Ln, Courtesy Clarksville Fire Dept.

House fire on Sequoia Ln, Courtesy Clarksville Fire Dept.

The homeowners were attending a Fourth of July party and were not home at the time.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No other information was immediately released.