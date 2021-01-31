Crews in Rutherford County locate missing juvenile with thermal cameras

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews in Rutherford County were able to use drone technology to locate a missing juvenile over the weekend, according to a release from the Rutherford County PIO.

Saturday night a juvenile was reported missing near Wade Herrod Road.

The team responded to the location and launched a drone with FLIR technology, allowing them to detect heat signatures on the ground level.

Crews were able to locate the juvenile in about 13 minutes. The juvenile was sitting on the ground in the thick woods.

“We are very fortunate in Rutherford County that our public safety agencies work so well together,” said Captain John Ingle. “The great teamwork returned a positive outcome, and we’re grateful the juvenile was safely located.”