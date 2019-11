DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Department of Transportation crews found themselves in a pickle Wednesday.

A truck overturned on I-75 north of Dayton spilling pickles along the roadway. ODOT tool to social media to poke a little fun at the situation.

Today on I-75 north of Dayton, crews relished the opportunity to pick-up piles and piles of pickles with plows. It was kind of a big dill. Fortunately, no serious injuries. Posted by Ohio Department of Transportation on Wednesday, November 27, 2019

As ODOT said in the post, it was kind of big dill. No one was injured.