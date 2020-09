Crews work to put out fire at The Villages of Dover Glen apartments in Antioch.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Fire Department is battling a fire at The Villages of Dover Glen in Antioch.

Officials say the fire started in the kitchen of one of the units. The fire was contained to one unit, however, around 20 residents have been displaced due to smoke and water damage.

Crews do not have any injuries to report so far. They are asking the public to avoid the area if possible.

