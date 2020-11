NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews battled a two-alarm fire early Sunday morning in Nashville.

The Nashville Fire Marshal told News 2 the call came in just before midnight in the 1600 block of Tynewood Drive.

The Fire Marshall said there was a 40-percent loss to the home. No injuries were reported and it was an electrical fire that began in the sauna of the home.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.