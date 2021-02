ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews are on the scene of a fire at townhome development in Antioch, according to Nashville Fire Department (NFD) officials.

This happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sycamore Court at the Hickory Hollow Townhomes.

NFD says this is a two-alarm fire and crews were able to control the flames. No injuries are being reported at this time and the cause has not been released.

