LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews battled three different structure fires in Lawrenceburg in just 24 hours.

According to a Facebook post, crews from Lawrenceburg, Ethridge, and New Prospect Fire Departments responded.

Fire officials told News 2 a woman was taken to the hospital by EMS workers from the scene of one of the fires.

Of the three structure fires, two were working fires at the time. No other information was immediately released.