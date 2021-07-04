Crews battle structure fire in Lawrenceburg

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several crews responded to a structure fire in Lawrenceburg Sunday morning.

Fire officials told News 2 the initial call came in at 5:01 a.m. for a residential structure fire in the 1100 block of Oakdale Avenue.

The fire was contained to a large garage and carport. Three vehicles were lost in the fire and nobody was hurt.

Several crews responded and were able to stop the fire from spreading into the home. Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

No other information was immediately released.

