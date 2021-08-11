Crews battle fire at bed and breakfast on Nashville Pike in Gallatin

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A portion of Nashville Pike in Gallatin will be closed for several hours Wednesday morning after a fire at a bed and breakfast.

The Gallatin Fire Department said firefighters responded around 2:30 a.m. to a fire at The Hancock House Bed & Breakfast near Gorden Crossing.

When firefighters arrived, they said a large portion of the back side of the building was on fire.

Two people were inside at the time and made it out without injury, according to the fire department.

Emergency officials said Nashville Pike could be shut down to traffic for several hours.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

