Crews battle residential structure fire in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews were able to safely put out a garage fire in Brentwood Saturday morning, according to the Brentwood Fire & Rescue Facebook page.

The post says it was a residential structure fire on Chestnut Drive. The flames seem to have started in the garage near an electrical panel. Crews were able to contain the flames and no injuries were reported.

Brentwood Fire & Rescue officials remind the public that as the weather gets colder, to ensure all smoke alarms are working properly.