MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department crews put out a residential fire Tuesday morning.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Empress Drive.

When crews arrived they saw flames coming out of the residence. They were able to extinguish the fire quickly and kept it contained to one unit.

No injuries are being reported at this time.

