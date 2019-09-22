Crews battle large brush fire in Hickman County

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fire crews were called out to battle a massive brush fire Saturday evening.

Officials with the Coble Fire Department said they found approximately 80-acres of burning brush.

Crews did not specify exactly where the fire occurred.

Crews with the Hickman County Rescue Squad and the Tennessee Divison of Forestry were called in to help.

According to the Department. the fire was knocked down quickly and turned over to Forestry to finish cutting a fire line to contain the smoldering section.

An official cause of the fire has not been released.