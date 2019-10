NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a home in the Wedgewood-Houston area.

The home appears to be a duplex in the 2100 block of Bransford Avenue.

Firefighters were called out just before 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

We were told that they believe nobody was in that home at the time of the fire.