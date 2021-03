NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews are on the scene of a house fire in West Nashville.

Nashville Fire Department officials told News 2 crews are on the scene of a house fire in the 6000 block of River Road.

They are working to establish a water supply and the house is fully engulfed in flames.

This is an active scene and officials confirm the house is vacant. News 2 has a crew on the way and will provide updates as they become available.