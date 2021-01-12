Crews battle house fire in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rutherford County Fire Rescue and the Almaville Fire Department worked together to put out a fire at a home on Franklin Road.

It happened around 10 p.m. Monday night. Crews say when they arrived they saw a kitchen fire that spread to the ceiling. All of the residents were out of the home and the fire was coming out of the roof.

Both departments worked together to extinguish the flames and say once it was under control, the residents were able to go in and gather some belongings. No injuries are being reported at this time and the residents have another house on the property they are able to stay.

The Fire Investigation Unit is investigating the cause of the fire.