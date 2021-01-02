Crews battle house fire in La Vergne

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews responded to a house fire early Saturday morning in La Vergne, according to a release.

A resident of a home in the 400 block of Jefferson Pike called 911 after waking up to black smoke around 4:45 a.m. Crews were able put out the flames, and it is currently believed to be an electrical fire.

“Our guys did a great job,” says Fire Chief Ronny Beasley. “This is why we train so hard, so we can preserve life and property when putting out fires.”

No injuries are being reported at this time. The home did suffer fire, smoke and water damage.