COTTONTOWN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Cottontown Fire Department responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire began around 6 a.m. at a home on the eastern end of Franklin Road on Highway 25.

(Courtesy: Cottontown Fire Department)

It is not known if anyone was injured in the blaze.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 25 are closed. It is not known when the roadway will reopen.