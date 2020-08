ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — A family was displaced after their home caught fire Wednesday in Antioch, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

It happened Wednesday afternoon on South Hampton Boulevard. The American Red Cross is going to help the family.

No other information was immediately released.

Our personnel are working to fully extinguish this house fire on South Hampton Blvd on Antioch. pic.twitter.com/iEhcWkw6G0 — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) August 26, 2020

