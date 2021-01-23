Crews battle fire at Red Pony restaurant in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Franklin Fire Department responded to a fire at a restaurant early Saturday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. at the Red Pony Restaurant in Franklin on Main Street.

The Fire Chief says the fire is now under control. Gas is shut off from 5 Points to 4th Avenue North for the businesses that face Main Street on the Red Pony side of the street.

Fire Marshal Andy King says the fire is under investigation and appears to have started on the exterior of the building.

Main St./Red Pony fire update – gas is shut off from 5 Points to 4th Ave. north for the businesses that face Main Street on the Red Pony side of the street. pic.twitter.com/7aX1WPzZ1N — Franklin Fire Department, Franklin, TN (@FranklinFire) January 23, 2021