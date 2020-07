NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews are on the scene of a fire at a Nashville apartment complex, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

It happened Monday evening in the 1000 block of Vultee Boulevard at the Hickory Creek Apartments.

We are working a Second Alarm Fire at Hickory Creek Arts on Vultee Blvd. Please avoid the area so our personnel can respond and work. No Injuries at this time. This is an active scene. — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) July 20, 2020

For safety we are evacuating our personnel from the building on fire at Hickory Creek Apartments on Vultee Blvd. We still do not have any reports of injuries at this time. Please avoid the area. We have multiple crews responding. — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) July 21, 2020

Crews said there are no injuries at this time and this is an active scene.

