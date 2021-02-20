Crews battle early morning house fire in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Fire Department crews battled an early morning house fire in West Nashville.

It happened Saturday around 3 a.m. on Morrow Road.

NFD officials say as crews arrived they saw smoke and flames coming from the back of the residence. They worked quickly to contain the fire and are currently performing overhaul and checking for hot spots.

Everyone got out of the home safely and no injuries are being reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.