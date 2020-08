NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews put out a house fire early Saturday morning, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

It happened in the 2000 block of Edge O’Lake Drive. NFD said the fire started in the finished basement and spread throughout the home.

Our personnel did a great job putting out this house fire at 2703 Edge O’Lake Drive. There were no injuries to anyone inside the home nor to personnel. pic.twitter.com/e19eumZzMo — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) August 8, 2020

No one was hurt in the blaze.

This fur baby was shaken up but ok after the fire. This dog didn't need it, but we are equipped to provide CPR and oxygen to pets on the scene if needed. #NFDin2020 pic.twitter.com/AKwC66JtXg — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) August 8, 2020

The cause of the fire has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.