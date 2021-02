MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews were able to put out an early morning fire in Mt. Juliet Saturday.

It happened around 5 a.m. at a home in the 1500 block of Sylvan Park Court.

Mt. Juliet Fire Department crews quickly extinguished the fire and it was contained to an upstairs room.

Everyone got out of the home safely and no injuries are being reported at this time.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.