Crews battle early morning distillery fire in Pleasant View

PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WKRN) — Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department officials said crews battled an early morning fire at a local distillery.

Crews were called to the Leatherwood Distillery around 6 a.m. Tuesday. Officials said fire was coming from one of the large bay doors on the front side of the building. Crews were able to put the fire out quickly. The damage was limited to the center part of the building but there is heavy smoke damage throughout.

The Ashland City Fire Department, Pleasant View Police Department, Cheatham County EMS, Cheatham County EMA, and the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office all helped on the scene.

The department also thanked the distillery owners who have been producing hand sanitizer in the community amid COVID-19.



Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE