Crews battle blaze at North Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Fire Department (NFD) says crews battled a blaze at a North Nashville apartment Saturday morning.

It happened around 5 a.m. at the Village the Green apartment complex on Ed Temple Boulevard.

Fire officials say crews knocked the flames out and performed salvage and overhaul. No injuries are being reported at this time. NFD officials are not sure how many people are displaced at this time.