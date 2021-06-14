Crews battle bakery fire in historic downtown Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Firefighters were able to save a bakery in historic downtown Franklin Sunday night.

According to a release from the department, it happened at Merridee’s Breadbasket Bakery & Restaurant, 110 4th Ave. South, at 5:23 p.m.

The bakery was closed at the time and no one was inside. However, there were people inside the adjoining businesses and a 911 caller reported smoke inside the building and a burning smell.

Crews gained entry to the restaurant and found fire on the griddle, which was left on. They were able to manually activate the hood system, suppressing most of the fire.

Crews then used fire extinguishers to put the rest of the blaze out. The fire was under control by 5:33 p.m.

The Franklin Fire Marshal said the fire was contained to the cooking appliance ventilation hood. He said it was too small to activate the automatic fire sprinkler system, which was installed in 2019.

The damage is set at $1,000 and the business is closed Monday. It is expected to reopen Tuesday. No other information was immediately released.

