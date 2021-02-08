Crews battle ambulance fire in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An ambulance caught fire in Putnam County, according to a release from the Putnam County Fire Department.

It happened around 6 a.m. Monday morning on I-40 eastbound.

When crews arrived they found the ambulance fully involved with flames.

Crews were able to control the fire in a few moments. No injuries were reported and the ambulance was not hauling a patient at the time.

Crews were on the scene for about 40 minutes and no other information was immediately released.

