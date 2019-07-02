Crews battle 10-15 acre wheat field fire in Murfreesboro

by: Kelly Dean

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department that destroyed more than 10 acres of farmland on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to a brush fire at Kingdom Drive and Veterans Parkway around 2:50 p.m.

When crews arrived, they discovered around an acre of wheat on fire in the field.

According to Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department, the wind caused the fire to quickly spread. Rutherford County Fire Rescue Department crews then responded to assist with the fire.

MFRD Battalion Chief Tim Swann says the fire has been extinguished, and crews are wetting down the “remaining radius.”

Around 10-15 acres of the field were damaged, and except for the wheat, there was no loss of property.

One MFRD firefighter was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

