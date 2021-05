MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews are attempting to rescue a calf from a sinkhole in Maury County.

Rescue crews responded to the scene on Dry Creek Road in Mt. Pleasant after a baby calf reportedly fell into a 20-30 foot sinkhole.

The call came in just after 2 p.m. and responders told News 2 it’s a remote location.

Both Maury County Fire and animal rescue officials are on the scene.

Crews attempt calf rescue in Maury County

Crews attempt calf rescue in Maury County

Crews attempt calf rescue in Maury County

No other information was immediately released.