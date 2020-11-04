Crashes involving deer more likely during mating season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) is warning drivers to stay alert for deer as mating season begins. Whitetail mating season starts early in November and peaks in late November. According to the TWRA, during this time deer have one-track minds.

Barry Cross, Spokesman for TWRA, told News 2, “What we have a lot of times, is that these deer are just not really paying attention to their surroundings. They’re running and there’s nothing else in the world except that doe.”

Local State Farm Insurance Agent Terry Stone told News 2, in Tennessee your odds of hitting a deer while driving is 1 in 123. He also said now is a good time to check what your insurance policy will cover.

“In Tennessee, for the most part, a collision with an animal is considered a comprehensive claim. And so the comprehensive coverage is going to cover things like theft and vandalism as well as accidents that involve you hitting an animal.”

For those who enjoy watching deer, now is the time since bucks are less likely to run away when they see you.

According to Cross, “This is a great time of year for hunters in particular. When the breeding really starts to peak, it’s a great time to be in the woods because there’s the opportunity to see some really mature bucks running around is there.”