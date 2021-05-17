Crash shuts down lanes of I-65 south in Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A serious accident involving at least two vehicles is shutting down a portion of Interstate 65 in Robertson County near mile marker 104.

According to Robertson County EMS, multiple agencies are responding to the crash that occurred between a silver vehicle and a black pickup truck. Both vehicles appear to have gone off the road and into the woodline. Details about injuries were not immediately provided.

Source: Robertson County EMS

Vanderbilt LifeFlight was called to the scene and both I-65 north and southbound will be closed for a time as a landing zone for the helicopter.