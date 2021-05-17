Crash shuts down lanes of I-65 south in Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A serious accident involving at least two vehicles is shutting down a portion of Interstate 65 in Robertson County near mile marker 104.
According to Robertson County EMS, multiple agencies are responding to the crash that occurred between a silver vehicle and a black pickup truck. Both vehicles appear to have gone off the road and into the woodline. Details about injuries were not immediately provided.
Vanderbilt LifeFlight was called to the scene and both I-65 north and southbound will be closed for a time as a landing zone for the helicopter.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.