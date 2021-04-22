Crash leaves car suspended from utility wires in Bristol, driver facing charges

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash left a car suspended upside down by utility wires in Bristol, Tennessee.

It happened Thursday afternoon on Stafford Street off Blountville Highway.

Police believe the driver may have turned from Blountville Highway onto Stafford Street at a high rate of speed, resulting in the vehicle crossing the roadway, riding the guide wires for a utility pole, and ultimately coming to rest suspended by those wires. The vehicle was a 2005 Toyota Corolla.

(Photo: WJHL)

The driver, a 31-year-old Bristol, Virginia man, was not injured in the crash but police have charged him with driving on a suspended license, reckless driving, and violation of the financial responsibility law.

Police say the crash has caused a power outage for some living near the crash scene. Crews from Bristol Tennessee Essential Services are working to restore power.