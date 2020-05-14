Crash involving stolen truck closes Gallatin Pike in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gallatin Pike is closed in Madison after a stolen truck crashed into a utility pole early Thursday morning.
The crash occurred just after 3 a.m. in the 1000 block of Gallatin Pike near Brick Haven Avenue.
Metro police reported two people were inside the stolen truck when it crashed into a utility pole, knocking lines down across the roadway.
The two occupants of the stolen truck ran from the crash and have not been taken into custody.
It is not known when the road will reopen to traffic.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.